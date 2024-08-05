GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.
GE Vernova Stock Down 1.6 %
GEV stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.04. 2,545,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
