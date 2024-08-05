GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

NYSE:IT traded down $21.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $457.47. 484,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $16,937,420. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

