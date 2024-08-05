GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cintas by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cintas by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,646,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,441 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $17.68 on Monday, reaching $739.08. The stock had a trading volume of 269,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,612. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.61.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.