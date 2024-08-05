GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBHD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 955.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 395,141 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 180,261 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. 259,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

