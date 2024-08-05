GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.08% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. 35,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,677. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

