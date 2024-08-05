Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at TD Cowen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $144.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.52.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.95. 64,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

