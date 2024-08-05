Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.52.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.40. 729,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,328. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

