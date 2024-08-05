Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading 3.4% Higher

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.98 and last traded at $147.73. Approximately 613,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,004,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Generac Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,956,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Generac by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Generac by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

