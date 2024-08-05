General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 2.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.76 and last traded at $155.77. Approximately 2,482,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,095,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

