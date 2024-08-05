Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 152,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $310.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 64.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 477,166 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

