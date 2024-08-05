Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Genesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 152,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $310.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Genesco
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.