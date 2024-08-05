GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.20.

About GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

