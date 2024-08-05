GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 2.0 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 677,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 46,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

