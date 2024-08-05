Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.13

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 14.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

