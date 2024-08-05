Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $621.79 million, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 365.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.