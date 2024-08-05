GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Sells $13,984.08 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 63,564 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $13,984.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,146,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $87,347.76.

On Friday, July 26th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 997,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,786. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GlycoMimetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlycoMimetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.29% of GlycoMimetics worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.