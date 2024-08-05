GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.20 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,374.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlycoMimetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.29% of GlycoMimetics worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

