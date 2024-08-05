Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 8,419,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 3,589,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

