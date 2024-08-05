Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Up 1.6%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

