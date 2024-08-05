Guggenheim Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $80.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 656,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,670. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.