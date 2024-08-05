GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. GXO Logistics has set its FY24 guidance at $2.70-2.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

