HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,469 shares of company stock worth $554,946 in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

