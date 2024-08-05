HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PepGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get PepGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEPG

PepGen Stock Performance

PepGen stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 110,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,200. PepGen has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $318.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $59,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,182 shares of company stock worth $844,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepGen during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PepGen by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PepGen by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepGen by 68.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.