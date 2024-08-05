Head to Head Comparison: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) versus Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shell and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 2 4 0 2.67 SilverBow Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

Shell currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.12%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Shell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

28.6% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Shell has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shell and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $302.02 billion 0.75 $19.36 billion $5.42 13.23 SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.44 $297.72 million $7.40 4.98

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 5.97% 14.51% 6.77% SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Shell on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

