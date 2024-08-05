Head-To-Head Review: SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) versus Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SR Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SR Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $26.88 million 3.42 N/A N/A N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp $80.91 million 3.06 -$7.40 million ($0.40) -26.13

SR Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% Blue Foundry Bancorp -11.29% -2.69% -0.47%

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

