Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Heartland Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,378. The firm has a market cap of $962.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 132.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,758 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $673,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Heartland Express by 84.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Heartland Express by 292.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

