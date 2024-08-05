Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.77 million.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.85. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

