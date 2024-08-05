Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) PT Raised to $17.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,554. The company has a market capitalization of $955.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. Herbalife’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $821,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Herbalife by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

