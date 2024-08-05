Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.49

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.49 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 3546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

