HM Payson & Co. Acquires 80 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.52. 5,343,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

