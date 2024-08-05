HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Victory Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after buying an additional 1,025,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Down 4.2 %

VCTR stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.23. 157,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,717. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

