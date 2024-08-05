HM Payson & Co. Has $162,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 119,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

