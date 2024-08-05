HM Payson & Co. Has $191,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $37.95. 2,637,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,580. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

