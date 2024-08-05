HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $9.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.76. 1,175,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,771. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.68 and a 200-day moving average of $349.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

