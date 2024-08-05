Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 533,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.