Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.41. 79,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $224.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.95.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

