Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NSC traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.81. 1,630,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.