Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

DLR traded down $6.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.43. 2,320,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

