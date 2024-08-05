Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,752,000 after buying an additional 259,403 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.95. 12,711,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

