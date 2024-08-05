Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,577,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $16.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $519.69. 10,542,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,796. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $448.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

