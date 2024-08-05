Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $403.55.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.29. 506,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,146. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.