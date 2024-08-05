Ichor (ICHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.03)-0.09 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $972.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Report on Ichor

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.