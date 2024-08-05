Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 439,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,938. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $316.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

