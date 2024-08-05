Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.24. 2,220,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

