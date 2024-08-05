Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Acquires 2,511 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $18,229.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,353.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BSBK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 million, a PE ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

