Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Acquires 2,511 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $18,229.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,353.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BSBK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 million, a PE ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.
