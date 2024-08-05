Insider Buying: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Buys 1,712 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.66. 1,088,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,302. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 194,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 109,030 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 18.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

