Insider Buying: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Purchases 15,278 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 266,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,478. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $389.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $101,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.