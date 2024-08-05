Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires £49,674 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($63,897.61).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 482.60 ($6.21) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 581.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 607.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,060.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 445.40 ($5.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 681.20 ($8.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.36) price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

