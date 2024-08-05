Insider Buying: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 14th, Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.31. 964,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,437. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 208,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129,203 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

