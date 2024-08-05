Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $114,576.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54.

On Monday, June 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $166.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,821,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

