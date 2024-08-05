Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $730,700.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carvana Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $137.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Carvana by 131.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 22.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.